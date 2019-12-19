26 Gifts that Catholic kids will love

Art & Building

Still looking for just the right gift to give to a child in the elementary or middle school age-range this Christmas season? Give them something that will nurture their faith, and be lots of fun, too!

There’s a reason LEGO toys are beloved the world over! A LEGO Nativity set will not only keep kids busy building, but alsoteach them about Jesus and the first Christmas while they do it.

Another great LEGO set for learning about the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is Father Leopold Celebrates Mass.

Have fun putting together a puzzle and learn about the Mass at the same time with the Order of the Mass floor puzzle.

Kids who love to color can make seriously beautiful art with coloring books for Feasts of Our Lord and Lady and Mysteries of the Rosary, and even “stained glass” to hang in your windows with Dover’s Nativity stained glass coloring book.

Your little artist will love a subscription to Craft of Faith, featuring hands-on projects that help kids learn about the Bible.

An icon or image of a child’s patron saint is a meaningful gift (we like the beautiful images of Mary and the saints from Sleightholm Folk Art), especially when paired with an engaging biography of the saint for children.

A Catholic pennant is a clever addition to a little athlete’s wall.

Little ones will feel safe and sound falling asleep with a St. Michael the Archangel pillowcase.

Pretend Play

What’s cuter than a little kid wearing a little apron? A little kid wearing a little apron with Our Lady of Guadalupe on it! It also comes in adult size so you can match!

Raise your hand if you played Mass as a kid! We sure did, and now your kids can too, even using the proper names and materials with this pop-out paper Mass kit.

For an even more durable (and beautiful!) version, check out wooden Mass kits on Etsy, like this one from Almond Rod Toys.

Little ones who attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd religious formation have a special devotion to Jesus as the Good Shepherd. Nurture that relationship with their own Good Shepherd playset.

Media

The Saints and Heroes video series by CCC of America are Catholic kid classics, teaching the next generation all about the lives of the saints.

The Holy Heroes Glory Stories CDs are a great way for kids to get to know the saints and perfect for car rides (got a holiday road trip coming up?). Older kids can’t miss listening to the TAN Books Story of the Bible CDs.

Brother Francis movies are a great way to introduce younger kids to Catholic beliefs.

A subscription to Formed might just be the best media gift you can give. Kids can access movies, TV shows, audiobooks, CDs, and e-books about the faith.

For the Whole Family

A subscription to Catholic Family Crate is the gift that lasts all year, giving lots of opportunities to grow in faith and create special family memories.

Add a fun Catholic twist to family game night with a Catholic card game, Road to Bethlehem game, or FeastDay game that helps kids learn about the liturgical year.

The whole family will be singing along with the delightful music from Making Music, Praying Twice and Roundabout Folk (made by Catholic sisters!).

Books!

Good books help form a person’s character, and a novel about a Catholic family is a gift to last a lifetime. We recommend Hilda Van Stockum’s wonderful Mitchells series, consisting of three books: The Mitchells: Five for Victory, Canadian Summer, and Friendly Gables. And every Catholic kid should read the thrilling classic Outlaws of Ravenhurst. Teach kids about spiritual friendship with a saint through The Attic Saint. You can find lots of other great ideas over at Good Books for Catholic Kids and Bethlehem Books. Younger kids will love the wonderful picture book options at TAN Books.

The original Catholic kids’ magazine, Catholic Treasure Box, is lots of fun (and gentle spiritual formation!) waiting for a new generation to unpack.

Made especially for children ages 8-12, the Rise Up devotional is “designed to plant the seeds of a prayer life and guide it to blossom.”

Introduce the concept of saintly intercession with My Little Book of Patrons.

Kids should have their own prayer books, don’t you think? They’ll love these fun superhero and fairy tale themed ones, with traditional Catholic prayers.

Encourage a child’s growing prayer life with the Holy Heroes spiritual journal.

Learn all about the 7 Sacraments with this Catechism in LEGO (and a note of caution; do not buy a similar-looking book called The Brick Bible, as it is not suitable for children).

