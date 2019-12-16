Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Lifestyle

10 Gifts for the Catholic woman you love

christmas
Ivanko80 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Dec 16, 2019

These thoughtful presents will bring a big smile to her face.

Finding the right gift for the woman in your life can be tricky, but we’re here to help with a list of ideas that are sure to delight her!

PRESENTS
Saint Benedict Press, LLC | Rose Harrington

1. If you get just one thing, a copy of Theology of Home is sure to be a treasured gift. It’s pretty enough for a coffee table display, but substantive enough that she will turn to it again and again for encouragement in her vocation (and here’s our review!).

2. Every morning will get off to a faithful and wonderful start with these cute Catholic mugs.

Monastery Creations | Amy Latta/Page Street Publishing | Sock Religious

3. Give her a reason to schedule some rest and relaxation with soaps, sugar scrubs, and other indulgent bath products made at a Benedictine monastery.

4. Hand Lettering for Faith, which helps women meditate on Scripture while creating 40 pieces of handmade art, will help her grow closer to Our Lord through Sacred Scripture while tapping into her creative side. (You might consider a Catholic Journaling Bible or Every Sacred Sunday, a prayer journal based on the weekly Mass readings, to accompany it!)

5. Who doesn’t love a cozy pair of socks? Even better if they help you feel the presence of your heavenly patrons, thanks to the fun goods at Sock Religious.

Be a Heart | HoneybirdHandicrafts/Etsy

6. Her outfits will be even more stylish with a pretty saint-themed bandana.

7. You won’t find prettier, nicer-smelling candles than the ones at Honeybird Handicrafts (made by a Catholic mom!).

StellarCustoms/Etsy | Rose Harrington | Formed

8. A tea towel is handy to have around, and an easy way to dress up any kitchen. There are lots of cute Catholic ones on Etsy, and we especially like this floral one and these modern saint-themed ones.

9. Everyone needs a calendar, so elevate hers to a work of art with the stunning goods from Rose Harrington Shop.

10. And one bonus suggestion, for the woman who has everything … A subscription to Formed gives access to hundreds of books, movies, articles, TV shows, podcasts, and other Catholic media. A great way to grow in faith!

Read more: 12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Read more: 4 Famous designers share what makes a woman elegant

Tags:
ChristmasWomen
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Annalisa Teggi
    What Satan did when he was reminded how Mary defeated him
  5. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  6. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW