10 Gifts for the Catholic woman you love

Saint Benedict Press, LLC | Rose Harrington

Finding the right gift for the woman in your life can be tricky, but we’re here to help with a list of ideas that are sure to delight her!

1. If you get just one thing, a copy of Theology of Home is sure to be a treasured gift. It’s pretty enough for a coffee table display, but substantive enough that she will turn to it again and again for encouragement in her vocation (and here’s our review!).

2. Every morning will get off to a faithful and wonderful start with these cute Catholic mugs.

Monastery Creations | Amy Latta/Page Street Publishing | Sock Religious

3. Give her a reason to schedule some rest and relaxation with soaps, sugar scrubs, and other indulgent bath products made at a Benedictine monastery.

4. Hand Lettering for Faith, which helps women meditate on Scripture while creating 40 pieces of handmade art, will help her grow closer to Our Lord through Sacred Scripture while tapping into her creative side. (You might consider a Catholic Journaling Bible or Every Sacred Sunday, a prayer journal based on the weekly Mass readings, to accompany it!)

5. Who doesn’t love a cozy pair of socks? Even better if they help you feel the presence of your heavenly patrons, thanks to the fun goods at Sock Religious.

Be a Heart | HoneybirdHandicrafts/Etsy

6. Her outfits will be even more stylish with a pretty saint-themed bandana.

7. You won’t find prettier, nicer-smelling candles than the ones at Honeybird Handicrafts (made by a Catholic mom!).

StellarCustoms/Etsy | Rose Harrington | Formed

8. A tea towel is handy to have around, and an easy way to dress up any kitchen. There are lots of cute Catholic ones on Etsy, and we especially like this floral one and these modern saint-themed ones.

9. Everyone needs a calendar, so elevate hers to a work of art with the stunning goods from Rose Harrington Shop.

10. And one bonus suggestion, for the woman who has everything … A subscription to Formed gives access to hundreds of books, movies, articles, TV shows, podcasts, and other Catholic media. A great way to grow in faith!

