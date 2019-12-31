Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

How to get heavenly help in 2020: Try this method to recruit a special patron saint

SAINTS
Public Domain
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Dec 31, 2019

No matter who you get, he or she is sure to look down on you with love from Heaven.

A growing tradition in some Catholic circles involves picking a saint as part of Christmas or New Year’s festivities. The randomly chosen patron is asked to watch over us for the coming year, and we are given the chance to get to know one of our heavenly friends better.

It’s a great tradition, and one that deserves expanding.

Here’s how this could be done:

  1. The Saints Name Generator: This internet site created by Jenifer Fulwiler enables you to be randomly assigned a saint at the click of a button. Find it here.
  2. Get a stack of holy cards or this nice selection of 70 or so from Brother Francis (which comes in a satisfyingly sturdy box sure to hold up from year to year). Divide them like a deck of cards and pick the one on top.
  3. If you have a copy of Butler’s Lives of the Saints, or some other saint book/series with a large selection of saints, open it randomly and select the saint of the page that opens. (Tip: After a move this year, I didn’t have my hard copy of Butler at hand, but I got it on Kindle for a mere $1.99. Each member of my family simply moved the little “page selector” at the bottom, and wherever it landed was each one’s selected saint of the year.)

Read more: You’ve probably heard of Butler’s ‘Lives of the Saints.’ But who was Butler?

Is this a superstitious way to pick a patron saint? Well, it’s not as if there’s a “wrong pick.” No matter who you get, he or she is sure to look down on you with love from Heaven, and is willing to intercede on your behalf.

And anyway, remember how the replacement for Judas Iscariot was chosen?

So they [the remaining Apostles] proposed two, Joseph called Barsabbas, who was also known as Justus, and Matthias.Then they prayed and said, “Lord, you know everyone’s heart. Show us which one of these two you have chosen to take the place in this ministry and apostleship from which Judas turned aside to go to his own place.” And they cast lots for them, and the lot fell on Matthias; and he was added to the eleven apostles. Acts 1:23-26

Here’s another idea.

Consider a couple of the virtues you would most like (or most need) to grow in this year. Then ask the Holy Spirit to help you find or remember a saint who either really struggled or really excelled at that virtue. In this way, you can specifically put their witness to work in your life.

There are thousands and thousands of saints — and they come from every possible type of background and situation, bringing every possible type of personality, strength, and weakness to their love for the Lord. There’s one — nay, many more than one — who will make you stop and say, “Gosh, he or she is a lot like me.” Find that person and put them to work on your behalf.

And have a joyful and fruitful year!

Find dozens and dozens of saint profiles here at Aleteia; just browse the titles to see some of the virtues they excelled in.

Read more: The unexpected benefit of learning about “foreign” saints

Read more: Need a saint you can relate to? Here’s one way you might find one

 

