20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage

You may not be able to understand their exact words, but the gestures and subtitles in this dubbed-over version help to convey the beautiful message of this short award-winning film made by 20-year-old Iranian filmmaker Syed Mohammad Reza Kheradmand.

The film, called Thursday Appointment, recently won an award at the Luxor African Film Festival , a non-profit organization that encourages and celebrates film-making from Africa.

The powerful short movie depicts an older married couple reciting the Poem of Hafez to one another in the car, when they stop at a red light and notice a couple fighting loudly with their young daughter in the back seat. The older couple make a gesture that says a lot about their own marriage, and about how married love can help reconcile and restore others around us.