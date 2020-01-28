Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Inspiring Stories

Kobe Bryant’s last great acts

KOBE BRYANT
PHILIPPE LOPEZ | AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jan 28, 2020

Off the court, Bryant still impressed, right up to his last moments.

With the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Sunday, a lot has been shared in the press and on social media about Bryant’s outstanding talent and drive, and the motivational force he was on the basketball court which inspired millions. Though some of his past choices off the court were not without controversy, some of the greatest praise he has received was for the kind of man and dad he had become. In his last 24 hours, the Philadelphia native demonstrated this, away from the heights of the basketball hoop.

Began the day with Mass

On the day of his death, a Sunday, many reports have said that Bryant started his day at the Catholic church in Orange County, California, where he regularly attends. As Fr. David Barnes shared on Twitter, Bryant’s commitment to his faith will be a great source of comfort to those who mourn him, and inspiration for others to go to Mass:

As sad as Kobe’s death is, a friend texted me today to tell me that a friend of her’s attends the same Catholic Church as Kobe and saw him this morning at Mass. There can be nothing more consoling to those who mourn than to know that a loved one worshipped God right before his death because worshipping God is what heaven is. Go to Mass. Go to Mass. Go to Mass

Singer Cristina Ballestero, spoke of meeting Bryant one day during Communion at Holy Family Cathedral and posted on Instagram the impact the encounter had on her: “His most inspiring trait was his decision to turn to his faith in God and receive God’s mercy and to be a better man after a regretful decision.”

A friend and a gentleman

Just before Bryant’s death, the champion tweeted his friend, former teammate and protégé, LeBron James, who had just surpassed his record to become the no. 2 All-time Top Scorer in the NBA, scoring 33,655 career points — 12 more than Bryant.

In true sportsman style, Bryant tweeted to James what was to be his last ever tweet:

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

This gesture not only displays respect and kindness, but shows other sports fans across the world what it is be a true champ.

Dedication to being a great dad

The helicopter ride Bryant and his daughter took was similar to many father/daughter rides to the Mamba Sports Academy, founded by Bryant. Perhaps one comfort Bryant’s wife and Gianna’s mom, Vanessa Bryant, can take from this tragedy was that the two died side by side, doing something they loved to share together.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all nine victims and their loved ones from Sunday’s helicopter crash.

Read more:
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
Read more:
Kobe Bryant—How his Catholic faith saved him

 

Tags:
DeathInspiring storiesSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
  4. Jeffrey Bruno
    Exclusive photos: The March for Life takes Washington DC by storm …
  5. John Burger
    Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the …
  6. Patty Knap
    New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Flowers have an important role at Mass
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    If you’ve had an abortion, a message to you from John Paul …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]