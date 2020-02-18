Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Daniel Esparza
The oldest, most complete Gospel book on Earth is in Ethiopia
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions

Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the "Lamb of God"
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant's last great acts
Patty Knap
New film unveils the truth about the sex trafficking industry
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
New kids’ board book by Pope Francis: Dance now while you’re small!

POPE FRANCIS SAYS
Sheree Boyd | Loyola Press
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Feb 18, 2020

Cardinal Tagle says it reminds him of his own childhood in the Philippines, where every evening his mother would read books to the children 

Click here to launch the slideshow

A sweet children’s board book by Pope Francis compiles brief texts from the Holy Father to emphasize the message that children are the hope of the world.

Pope Francis says … from Loyola Press (in Italian, “I Bambini sono speranza”) includes texts selected by Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, director of La Civiltà Cattolica magazine. The book was illustrated by Sheree Boyd, who also illustrated Dear Pope Francis, a children’s book published in English in 2016.

Read more:
Pope Francis Shares His Spiritual Fatherhood in Children’s Book

The book was launched in the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital with Cardinal Luis Tagle,  the new prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Introducing the volume, Cardinal Tagle said that “where there are no children, there is no future.”

The book, he said, is “a breath of fresh air” as it is full of images of joy, energy, and life. He said it reminds him of his own childhood in the village of Imus in the Philippines, where the family had no television set and where every evening his mother would read simple books to the children.

He noted that in the book the pope speaks directly to children, choosing simple words that invite them to be generous, to not be afraid to cry, to do good in life, but also to smile and to dance for joy.

“You and I can make the Earth a more beautiful place” and “the best way to win a conflict is not to start it,” are among the pope’s words chosen to make up the text of the volume.

On the very first page, Pope Francis says, “When I see a child like you, I feel so much hope in my heart”; next to it is a mirror in which the child sees his or her own reflection.

Enjoy this slideshow of tender moments shared by Pope Francis and children
Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Filipino Cardinal Tagle shares his own migrant story with UN audience
