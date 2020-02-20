Grieving pizza delivery driver gets surprise hug by toddler

His daughter died the week before so this random act of kindness meant the world to Ryan Catterson.
When Ryan Catterson recently made a delivery to an address in West Warwick, RI, he dropped off the pizzas and set off on his rounds. Before he’d managed to leave the property, a two-year-old boy ran out to give him a big hug. It turns out the hug meant more to Catterson then any possible tip.
The sweet moment was captured on the family’s doorbell camera and it prompted mom, Lindsey Sheely, to share her son’s hug on social media. The post was seen by Catterson who revealed why that tiny gesture was so important to him.
Unbeknown to the family, Catterson was back at work soon after the unexpected death of his 16-year-old daughter who had mental health problems. “After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there,” Ryan Catterson explained to ABC6, “It really just meant a lot to me.”
Catterson’s former wife, Danielle McCord, was equally moved by the toddler’s hug, “It’s so easy to miss people and their internal pain,” adding “even with our daughter, we didn’t know her pain. I can’t help but be grateful that someone saw his pain and could be there for him.”
People have commented that perhaps it’s his daughter’s way of showing her father she’s still there, looking out for him. Regardless, this kind act of a two-year-old is a reminder to us all that an act of care or kindness can go a long way!
