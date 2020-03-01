Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Cerith Gardiner
7 Beautiful girls’ names inspired by incredible Lenten saints
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Philip Kosloski
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph

7 Quotes from John Paul II to clarify your mind

POPE JOHN PAUL II
Collage-Public domain
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup and Daniel Esparza | Mar 01, 2020

With one of the longest pontificates in history, there’s no end to his wisdom!

Click here to launch the slideshow

With one of the longest pontificates in history, there’s no end to the wisdom John Paul II left for us. Here are seven of his quotes that can help us to clarify our thoughts and get to the heart of truths, as the philosopher pope was so intent on doing.

Read more:
Longest reigning pope (after St. Peter) might soon be canonized
Read more:
What Francis thinks of John Paul II: New book-interview on “John Paul the Great”
Read more:
Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul II’s parents
Launch the slideshow

 

Tags:
Pope John Paul IISaints
