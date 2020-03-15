Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

Recite this Psalm to place yourself in God’s protection

CO TO JEST LITURGIA
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 15, 2020

Psalm 91 affirms that God can protect us and keep us safe from harm.

The world is a dangerous place, but the good news is that God is here to protect us. He alone has the power to save and desires that we place our entire selves into his loving hands.

While we may not understand why he permits certain things to happen, we can rest assured that there is a reason behind it all.

Here is an excerpt from Psalm 91 that affirms God’s protecting help, especially to those who place all their trust in him.

You who dwell in the shelter of the Most High,
who abide in the shade of the Almighty,
Say to the Lord, “My refuge and fortress,
my God in whom I trust.”

He will rescue you from the fowler’s snare,
from the destroying plague,
He will shelter you with his pinions,
and under his wings you may take refuge;
his faithfulness is a protecting shield.

You shall not fear the terror of the night
nor the arrow that flies by day,
Nor the pestilence that roams in darkness,
nor the plague that ravages at noon.

He will call upon me and I will answer;
I will be with him in distress;
I will deliver him and give him honor.
With length of days I will satisfy him,
and fill him with my saving power.

Read more:
Pray this Psalm for hope in the midst of turmoil
Read more:
Pray to St. Joseph for protection from evil
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  4. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  6. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    These saints know firsthand about surviving pandemics
  7. V. M. Traverso
    When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church
  8. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]