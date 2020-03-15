Recite this Psalm to place yourself in God’s protection

Psalm 91 affirms that God can protect us and keep us safe from harm.
While we may not understand why he permits certain things to happen, we can rest assured that there is a reason behind it all.
Here is an excerpt from Psalm 91 that affirms God’s protecting help, especially to those who place all their trust in him.
You who dwell in the shelter of the Most High,
who abide in the shade of the Almighty,
Say to the Lord, “My refuge and fortress,
my God in whom I trust.”
He will rescue you from the fowler’s snare,
from the destroying plague,
He will shelter you with his pinions,
and under his wings you may take refuge;
his faithfulness is a protecting shield.
You shall not fear the terror of the night
nor the arrow that flies by day,
Nor the pestilence that roams in darkness,
nor the plague that ravages at noon.
He will call upon me and I will answer;
I will be with him in distress;
I will deliver him and give him honor.
With length of days I will satisfy him,
and fill him with my saving power.
