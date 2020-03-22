90-year-old husband woos his wife on their anniversary from outside her nursing home

Forget Romeo and Juliet. One couple from Connecticut recently demonstrated how to really pull off that famous love-scene from outside a window — and that’s even without the balcony!

When Bob Shellard and his wife, Nancy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary, it was apart. The coronavirus is limiting access to his wife’s nursing home, so the romantic 90-year-old did not give up on wanting to celebrate the occasion with his wife.

Armed with a chalk board and balloons, the real-life Romeo stood outside his wife’s window with a message of love on the board: “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do.” From inside the home his wife could see the message, as well as her husband blowing kisses to her.

A member of the home’s staff then relayed messages to the lovebirds that left Nancy “feeling like a queen,” according to Kake.com.

The heartwarming story really shows the power of love to overcome an obstacle. We pray Bob and Nancy will get to celebrate properly very soon.