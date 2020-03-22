Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Philip Kosloski
Can't receive the Eucharist? Here's how to make a spiritual communion
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope addresses what to do since many can't get to Confession
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
90-year-old husband woos his wife on their anniversary from outside her nursing home

BOB AND NANCY SHELLARD
Laura Mikolajczak | Facebook | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 22, 2020

Separated from his wife due to coronavirus, this nonagenarian wasn’t going to be deterred in declaring his love.

Forget Romeo and Juliet. One couple from Connecticut recently demonstrated how to really pull off that famous love-scene from outside a window — and that’s even without the balcony!

When Bob Shellard and his wife, Nancy, celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary, it was apart. The coronavirus is limiting access to his wife’s nursing home, so the romantic 90-year-old did not give up on wanting to celebrate the occasion with his wife.

Armed with a chalk board and balloons, the real-life Romeo stood outside his wife’s window with a message of love on the board: “I’ve loved you 67 years and still do.” From inside the home his wife could see the message, as well as her husband blowing kisses to her.

A member of the home’s staff then relayed messages to the lovebirds that left Nancy “feeling like a queen,” according to Kake.com.

The heartwarming story really shows the power of love to overcome an obstacle. We pray Bob and Nancy will get to celebrate properly very soon.

