Where to pray the Rosary online during quarantine

ROSARY
Anna Nass | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 26, 2020

Praying the daily Rosary, united with others online, is one way to feel “community” during quarantine.

One of the most difficult parts about quarantine is not feeling like you are part of a community. It can be an isolating feeling, especially in the spiritual life.

Thankfully, in this digital age, there are many opportunities to pray in community online.

For example, here is a small list of places where you can watch (or listen) and pray the Rosary in community on a daily basis. This list does not include the many parish priests and even bishops who have live-streamed their daily Rosary, providing numerous opportunities on the internet.

Read more:
Watch Sunday Mass online on these websites

1
Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph

The Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph is live-streaming a daily Rosary on their Facebook page.

2
Family Rosary

Holy Cross Family Ministries is also live-streaming a daily Rosary on their Facebook page.

3
Relevant Radio

Another option is joining the daily Rosary prayed on Relevant Radio. The daily schedule can be found here.

4
CatholicTV

CatholicTV also has a daily Rosary in their programming.

5
EWTN

The Eternal Word Television Network has a daily Rosary as well, which can be accessed online and on their cable network.

Read more:
Father Peyton, the “Rosary Priest,” to star in new graphic novel

 

Tags:
CoronavirusDevotions and Feasts
