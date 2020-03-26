Where to pray the Rosary online during quarantine

Praying the daily Rosary, united with others online, is one way to feel “community” during quarantine.
Thankfully, in this digital age, there are many opportunities to pray in community online.
For example, here is a small list of places where you can watch (or listen) and pray the Rosary in community on a daily basis. This list does not include the many parish priests and even bishops who have live-streamed their daily Rosary, providing numerous opportunities on the internet.
1Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph
The Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph is live-streaming a daily Rosary on their Facebook page.
2Family Rosary
Holy Cross Family Ministries is also live-streaming a daily Rosary on their Facebook page.
3Relevant Radio
Another option is joining the daily Rosary prayed on Relevant Radio. The daily schedule can be found here.
4CatholicTV
CatholicTV also has a daily Rosary in their programming.
5EWTN
The Eternal Word Television Network has a daily Rosary as well, which can be accessed online and on their cable network.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?