Where to pray the Rosary online during quarantine

One of the most difficult parts about quarantine is not feeling like you are part of a community. It can be an isolating feeling, especially in the spiritual life.

Thankfully, in this digital age, there are many opportunities to pray in community online.

For example, here is a small list of places where you can watch (or listen) and pray the Rosary in community on a daily basis. This list does not include the many parish priests and even bishops who have live-streamed their daily Rosary, providing numerous opportunities on the internet.

Read more: Watch Sunday Mass online on these websites

1 Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph

The Dominican Friars of the Province of St. Joseph is live-streaming a daily Rosary on their Facebook page.

2 Family Rosary

Holy Cross Family Ministries is also live-streaming a daily Rosary on their Facebook page.

3 Relevant Radio

Another option is joining the daily Rosary prayed on Relevant Radio. The daily schedule can be found here.

4 CatholicTV

CatholicTV also has a daily Rosary in their programming.

5 EWTN

The Eternal Word Television Network has a daily Rosary as well, which can be accessed online and on their cable network.