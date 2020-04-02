4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week

To help sanctify Holy Week at home, theses churches and monasteries are offering online retreats.
Thankfully, in the age of the internet, there are many resources online to help you enter into Holy Week.
Here are four online retreats that can help you stay spiritually fed during the holiest week of the Church’s calendar.
1St. Benedict's Abbey - Atchison, Kansas
The Benedictine Monks in Atchison, Kansas, are offering an online retreat. “In this confidence, the monks of St. Benedict’s Abbey invite you and your household to join us in a Holy Week retreat in your own home. We will provide a suggested schedule, retreat materials, conferences, and guidance to help us each day enter together into the great reality of the life, death, and resurrection of the One who never abandons us, Jesus Christ.” More information is at their website.
2A Virtual Retreat with Cardinal Sean
During Lent, Cardinal Sean O’Malley has given six meditations that are available on CatholicTV and can be viewed at any time.
3Archbishop Nelson Perez
For the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, “Archbishop Nelson Perez invites Catholics … to join in a special six-day Lenten retreat presented online beginning Monday, March 30. ‘The Power of Faith and Hope in a Time of Uncertainty: A Virtual Lenten Retreat’ will present a video segment at 7 p.m. on Monday and extending each night to Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week in the Church.” More information can be found here.
4Archdiocese of St. Paul - Minneapolis
In Minnesota, “This week-long virtual retreat begins Palm Sunday (April 5) with Mass from the St. Paul Seminary and culminates with the Easter Vigil Mass from the Cathedral of St. Paul April 11.” Similar to the other retreats, “All of the events will be live streamed or recorded and available on this page (archspm.org/holyweek) for all who would like to participate.”
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?