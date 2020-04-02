Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Cerith Gardiner
12 of the funniest working from home memes

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Spirituality

4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week

Archbishop Nelson Perez
Kearns Media Consulting LLC | Vimeo | Fair Use
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Apr 02, 2020

To help sanctify Holy Week at home, theses churches and monasteries are offering online retreats.

Holy Week in 2020 will be one of the strangest in history, as most Catholics in the world will have to celebrate it at home. This will present many challenges, such as entering into the “spirit” of Holy Week without direct access to any of the Church’s liturgies.

Thankfully, in the age of the internet, there are many resources online to help you enter into Holy Week.

Read more:
7 Free spiritual resources during the COVID-19 crisis

Here are four online retreats that can help you stay spiritually fed during the holiest week of the Church’s calendar.

1
St. Benedict's Abbey - Atchison, Kansas

The Benedictine Monks in Atchison, Kansas, are offering an online retreat. “In this confidence, the monks of St. Benedict’s Abbey invite you and your household to join us in a Holy Week retreat in your own home. We will provide a suggested schedule, retreat materials, conferences, and guidance to help us each day enter together into the great reality of the life, death, and resurrection of the One who never abandons us, Jesus Christ.” More information is at their website.

2
A Virtual Retreat with Cardinal Sean

During Lent, Cardinal Sean O’Malley has given six meditations that are available on CatholicTV and can be viewed at any time.

3
Archbishop Nelson Perez

For the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, “Archbishop Nelson Perez invites Catholics … to join in a special six-day Lenten retreat presented online beginning Monday, March 30. ‘The Power of Faith and Hope in a Time of Uncertainty: A Virtual Lenten Retreat’ will present a video segment at 7 p.m. on Monday and extending each night to Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week in the Church.” More information can be found here.

4
Archdiocese of St. Paul - Minneapolis

In Minnesota, “This week-long virtual retreat begins Palm Sunday (April 5) with Mass from the St. Paul Seminary and culminates with the Easter Vigil Mass from the Cathedral of St. Paul April 11.” Similar to the other retreats, “All of the events will be live streamed or recorded and available on this page (archspm.org/holyweek) for all who would like to participate.”

Read more:
Watch Sunday Mass online on these websites

 

Tags:
CoronavirusHoly Week
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special …
  4. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    The image of Mary that Pope Francis wanted present for his …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et …
  8. Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Italian priest becomes a doctor again to help with pandemic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
A full guide to celebrate the 5th Sunday of Lent at home
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pray the litany Pope Francis prayed during ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: The birthplace of the Catholic Church in America
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Classic songs for quarantine kitchen dance parties
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]