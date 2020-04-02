4 Online retreats offered during Holy Week

Holy Week in 2020 will be one of the strangest in history, as most Catholics in the world will have to celebrate it at home. This will present many challenges, such as entering into the “spirit” of Holy Week without direct access to any of the Church’s liturgies.

Thankfully, in the age of the internet, there are many resources online to help you enter into Holy Week.

Here are four online retreats that can help you stay spiritually fed during the holiest week of the Church’s calendar.

1 St. Benedict's Abbey - Atchison, Kansas

The Benedictine Monks in Atchison, Kansas, are offering an online retreat. “In this confidence, the monks of St. Benedict’s Abbey invite you and your household to join us in a Holy Week retreat in your own home. We will provide a suggested schedule, retreat materials, conferences, and guidance to help us each day enter together into the great reality of the life, death, and resurrection of the One who never abandons us, Jesus Christ.” More information is at their website.

2 A Virtual Retreat with Cardinal Sean

During Lent, Cardinal Sean O’Malley has given six meditations that are available on CatholicTV and can be viewed at any time.

3 Archbishop Nelson Perez

For the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, “Archbishop Nelson Perez invites Catholics … to join in a special six-day Lenten retreat presented online beginning Monday, March 30. ‘The Power of Faith and Hope in a Time of Uncertainty: A Virtual Lenten Retreat’ will present a video segment at 7 p.m. on Monday and extending each night to Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week in the Church.” More information can be found here.

4 Archdiocese of St. Paul - Minneapolis

In Minnesota, “This week-long virtual retreat begins Palm Sunday (April 5) with Mass from the St. Paul Seminary and culminates with the Easter Vigil Mass from the Cathedral of St. Paul April 11.” Similar to the other retreats, “All of the events will be live streamed or recorded and available on this page (archspm.org/holyweek) for all who would like to participate.”