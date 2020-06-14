Amputee 5-year-old raises nearly half a million dollars for British health service

Inspired by the 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore, Tony Hudgell is determined to show his gratitude to those who saved his life.
Inspired by the now-centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who recently raised more than $42 million for the British health service by walking around his garden, Tony set himself the challenge of walking just over 6 miles by the end of June. “He saw Captain Tom walking with his frame in the garden, and he said ‘I could do that,'” shared his adoptive mom, Paula Hudgell, with the BBC.
He had hoped to raise £500 on his JustGiving page (approximately $637) for Evelina London Children’s Hospital that had helped save his life, yet the little boy has managed to raise over $485,000.
Tony’s own challenges could so easily have set him back in life but thanks to inspiring figures, such as the soon-to-be Sir Captain Tom Moore, and his own gratitude to those who helped him in his time of need, the schoolboy is proving to be an inspiration himself.
We have been overwhelmed to see the support for Tony as he takes on his own 10K to support our hospital.
Words cannot express our gratitude and admiration for this incredibly brave boy.
Thank you so much @paula_hudgell.❤️
Here's how you can support ➡️ https://t.co/WxR5b4EKS5 https://t.co/OFWXHIldTZ
— Evelina London (@EvelinaLondon) June 8, 2020
Support Aleteia takes a minute
If you’re reading this article, it’s precisely thanks to your generosity and to that of many other people like you that make possible the evangelization project of Aleteia. Here some numbers:
- 20 million of users around the world read Aleteia.org every month.
- Aleteia is published daily in eight languages: French, English, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Slovenian.
- Each month, our readers view more than 50 million pages.
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia’s social media pages.
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos.
- All of this work is carried out by 60 people working full-time and approximately 400 other collaborators (writers, journalists, translators, photographers…).
As you can imagine, behind these numbers there is a big effort. We need your support so we can keep offering this service of evangelization to everyone, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay.
Support Aleteia from as little as $1 – and only takes a minute. Thank you!