Pope: Pray for your parish priest!

Francis notes Friday’s intention that priests will be holy and ministers of the joy of the Gospel.
The pope noted the upcoming feast in his greetings to Spanish-language faithful at the end of the general audience on June 17.
“I encourage you to pray for priests,” he said, “for your parish priest, for tose who are close to you and you know … so that through your prayer, the Lord strengthens them in their vocation and comforts them in their ministry, and that they always be ministers of the Joy of the Gospel for all people.”
