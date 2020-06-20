Anxious? Place your cares in the Immaculate Heart of Mary

When the Blessed Virgin Mary was assumed into Heaven to be by her Son, Jesus, she did not lose any of her motherhood.

In fact, her motherly affection multiplied and she became mother of us all. This is important, as it remind us that as our mother, we can turn to her in our time of need.

She looks tenderly upon us and welcomes our anxieties and worries. Being united to her Son, she can take them to him and send down special graces to calm our weary heart.

Here is a prayer adapted from the Raccolta that recalls this symbolism and looks to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as a refuge during the storms of life.