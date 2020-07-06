Day 4: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

May our families be for others a channel to experience God’s love for them.
Marriage is a precious sign, for when a man and a woman celebrate the sacrament of marriage, God is, as it were, ‘mirrored’ in them; he impresses in them his own features and the indelible character of his love. Marriage is the icon of God’s love for us.
Conjugal love is interiorly ordained to conjugal charity.
Marriage is a challenge to be taken up and fought for, reborn, renewed, and reinvented until death.
Sts. Louis and Zelie, pray for our marriages and our families.
Help us to reflect in our families the union of the Trinity,
so that those who see us might experience God’s love for them.
Give us the strength and docility to begin again and again,
as you did in your marriage and with your children.
Amen.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!