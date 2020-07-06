Aleteia
Day 4: Novena to Sts. Louis and Zelie, for all families

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 06, 2020

May our families be for others a channel to experience God’s love for them.

Marriage is a precious sign, for when a man and a woman celebrate the sacrament of marriage, God is, as it were, ‘mirrored’ in them; he impresses in them his own features and the indelible character of his love. Marriage is the icon of God’s love for us.

Conjugal love is interiorly ordained to conjugal charity.

Marriage is a challenge to be taken up and fought for, reborn, renewed, and reinvented until death.

Sts. Louis and Zelie, pray for our marriages and our families.
Help us to reflect in our families the union of the Trinity,
so that those who see us might experience God’s love for them.

Give us the strength and docility to begin again and again,
as you did in your marriage and with your children.

Amen.

