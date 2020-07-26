Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Lifestyle

10 Encouraging quotes to ponder as you prepare for homeschooling this fall

HOME SCHOOL
fizkes | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Fr. Michael Rennier | Jul 26, 2020

These gems from the classic book ‘Education of Catholic Girls’ can inspire you as you get ready to educate your kids at home.

Click here to launch the slideshow

I’m hearing lots of chatter from friends about the possibility of diving into homeschooling this fall. Not everyone is confident in their ability to actually make the experiment successful, but a number of factors are pushing parents to at least give homeschooling consideration. I’ve written about homeschooling plenty of times before – why it’s good for socializationhow the purpose of education makes parents the best teachers, and why you would probably be better at it than you thinkI guess one more article can’t hurt?

I recently read the classic book by Janet Erskine Stuart on The Education of Catholic Girls. The book isn’t specifically about homeschooling, but what I noticed as I read is that her theory of education is compatible with homeschooling. With the way education has changed since she wrote it, homeschooling may, in fact, be the best place to put her advice into practice. Nowhere does she mention test scores, pressuring students into equating success with high-paying careers, needing a graduate degree in educational theory in order to teach, or using cutting edge technology in the classroom. Instead, she focuses on moral development, seeking to achieve a happy life, promoting a lifelong love of learning, and the necessity to do the hard work that is involved in gaining knowledge. In many ways, parents are the best teachers when it comes to these topics.

Here are 8 quotes that I underlined as I was reading. I hope you’ll find them encouraging.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Thinking about homeschooling this fall? Keep these 3 things in mind
Tags:
CoronavirusEducationParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Turkey invites Pope Francis to Istanbul for Hagia Sophia ceremony …
  3. Aleteia
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    Mark Wahlberg shares his delight at finally being at Mass
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Where is Mary Magdalene in the Bible?
  8. J-P Mauro
    Zac Efron takes his new Netflix show to the Sanctuary of Lourdes
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.