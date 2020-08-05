7 Bible verses about prayer

Prayer can be difficult at times, and we may grow discouraged by what we experience. We may even be tempted to give up our pursuit of prayer.

It is during those times that we should go back to the Bible to find inspiration and encouragement.

Here are seven encouraging Bible verses about prayer that can renew our spirit.

1 When you call me, and come and pray to me, I will listen to you. (Jeremiah 29:12)

2 Is anyone among you suffering? He should pray. Is anyone in good spirits? He should sing praise. (James 5:13)

3 Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. (Philippians 4:6)

4 Therefore I tell you, all that you ask for in prayer, believe that you will receive it and it shall be yours. (Mark 11:24)

5 Let my prayer be incense before you; my uplifted hands an evening offering. (Psalm 141:2)

6 Rejoice in hope, endure in affliction, persevere in prayer. (Romans 12:12)

7 But when you pray, go to your inner room, close the door, and pray to your Father in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will repay you. (Matthew 6:6)