12 Valuable things your child can learn outside the classroom

Thankfully, life is more than just multiplication and algebra!
With school being uncertain due to the pandemic this fall, many parents feel confused and anxious about their children’s education. Distance learning and homeschooling can be challenging for lots of reasons and parents feel the pressure. Moms and dads can be left worried that their kids are going to miss out on the education they need.
But take heart! While of course it is not the same, a well-rounded education is never just about academics — but about building character and gaining useful skills that will prove invaluable for the rest of children’s lives.
If you click on the slideshow, you'll discover some important lessons that your kids can gain while they're at home doing school.
Donate now!