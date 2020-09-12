Jennifer Garner’s back-to-school prayer is one all parents will love

The actress shared her prayer on Instagram and it sums up this year’s situation with education perfectly!
This was beautifully illustrated in a prayer that the actress Jennifer Garner recently posted on Instagram, along with a bit of a teary face:
«Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer. God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year. Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted. Help us remember we hold each other in our hands. And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen.»
It is that sense of gratitude as we make our way through uncharted waters, with an emphasis on making the most of the situation, that we could all stand to embrace. The situation is fraught with uncertainties and worries, but if we turn to God and seek his love and guidance it feels more manageable — especially with an all-important sense of humor!
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer. God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year. Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted. Help us remember we hold each other in our hands. And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!