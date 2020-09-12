Aleteia
Lifestyle

Jennifer Garner’s back-to-school prayer is one all parents will love

Cerith Gardiner | Sep 12, 2020

The actress shared her prayer on Instagram and it sums up this year’s situation with education perfectly!

With lots of children finally going off to school, parents are full of mixed emotions: concerns for safety of both kids and teachers, a huge relief that life is getting a little bit back to normal, and gratitude that we’ve made it this far.

This was beautifully illustrated in a prayer that the actress Jennifer Garner recently posted on Instagram, along with a bit of a teary face:

«Thank you for the gifts and lessons of this summer. God bless teachers, faculty and administrators as they guide us through this big question mark of a school year. Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted. Help us remember we hold each other in our hands. And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen.»

It is that sense of gratitude as we make our way through uncharted waters, with an emphasis on making the most of the situation, that we could all stand to embrace. The situation is fraught with uncertainties and worries, but if we turn to God and seek his love and guidance it feels more manageable — especially with an all-important sense of humor!

