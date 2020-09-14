Man with Down syndrome full of joy when asked to be his brother’s best man

This video perfectly captures brotherly love.
Will is going to be married in less than a year, and he and his bride-to-be, Alyssa “AJ” Johns, decided to ask Will’s brother Henry, who has Down syndrome, to be his best man. As ABC reports, Will called it a “bro-posal.”
Will and Alyssa decided to make the request a special surprise for Henry, by burying a written note in a bottle at the edge of a lakefront beach in the yard of their home in Minnesota. Watch the video, and you’ll find it impossible not to smile, or maybe even shed a tear or two.
The note read, “Henry Joe, you are already the BEST bro, and my very BEST frand [sic], so will you please say yes and be my BEST man? Love, Will.”
Will knew his brother would be happy to be asked. Henry Joe is a very joyful and enthusiastic person, so they wanted to record the moment of his reaction for the entire family. It was a good idea!
As soon as Henry Joe read and grasped the question, he jumped into his brother’s arms. Seconds later, Buddy, their golden retriever, comes running onto, the scene attracted by the happy voices. It’s a moving moment for those present and for those who watch the video, which they generously shared on social networks, where it has garnered nearly 100,000 views and reactions.
Congratulations to the happy couple, and to their best man (he said “yes”)!
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!