Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Spirituality

This Ethiopian saint heard the Gospel from St. Matthew himself

EPHIGENIA
Wilfredor-CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 21, 2020

St. Ephigenia received the Gospel message straight from St. Matthew the Apostle.

Among the many titles of St. Matthew, one that is rarely mentioned is “Apostle of Ethiopia.” According to an ancient tradition, St. Matthew the Evangelist preached the Gospel in Ethiopia and suffered martyrdom in the region.

There are various stories of St. Matthew’s adventures in Ethiopia, one of which is included in the Golden Legend.

And by the commandment of [St. Matthew] they made a great church of the gold and silver that they had brought, which in thirty days space was edified and achieved. In which church the apostle sat three and thirty years, and converted all Ethiopia to the faith of Christ. And then the king Egippus, with his wife and his daughter, and all the people, were baptized. And then the apostle hallowed to God Ephigenia the king’s daughter, and made her mistress and governess of more than two hundred virgins.

Little is known about St. Ephigenia outside these legends, and for this reason, she is not included on the general liturgical calendar, though she was originally in the Roman Martyrology and her feast was celebrated on the same day as St. Matthew, September 21.

Whatever the truth may be, it is fascinating to think about receiving the Gospel directly from a gospel writer! He was a personal witness to Jesus Christ and his words bore much weight, being a first-hand account.

Over the years devotion to St. Ephigenia has been spread throughout various parts of the world, including South America among freed African slaves. Her feast day had great significance and was celebrated with joyous festivals.

She may not be well known in the Catholic Church, but her memory is still preserved and is regarded as one of St. Matthew’s first converts to Christianity.

Read more:
6 Saints for Black History Month
Read more:
How Moses the Black went from gang leader to holy abbot

 

Tags:
Christians in AfricaSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why the shortest prayers can often be the best prayers
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Dolly Parton’s decision to change the future of thousands …
  5. Katie Pyles
    Standing at my mother-in-law’s deathbed, I had a glimpse of …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The amazing story of the rescue of the Madonna of Bruges by the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.