Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed every day
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Cerith Gardiner
12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Church

Tomb of Carlo Acutis opened for veneration before beatification

Venerabile Carlo Acutis: Pag.Uff. Internazionale - Facebook
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 01, 2020

Faithful invited to spend time in prayer before the relics of the young “computer geek” soon to be recognized as Blessed.

Click here to launch the slideshow

The tomb of soon-to-be Blessed Carlo Acutis, the young Italian known affectionately as a “computer geek saint,” was opened October 1 so the public could venerate his relics prior to the beatification.

Acutis is buried in Assisi, where the beatification will take place on October 10.

Bishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi celebrated a Mass today for the opening of the tomb, saying that “today Carlo becomes in some sense visible again, the beauty of his presence among the angels and the saints. Carlo helps us to follow his footsteps and convert to Jesus.”

As is customary, Acutis’ body was exhumed during the investigations for his beatification. At that time, there were initial reports that his body was incorrupt, though this was later stepped back.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
4 Quick facts about the veneration of relics

According to a report from Catholic News Agency, a spokeswoman for Acutis’ beatification told CNA that the entire body was present, but “not incorrupt.”

The bishop spoke of the body being prepared with love for the viewing, noting how our mortal bodies will be resurrected again.

Fr. Carlos Acácio Gonçalves Ferreira, the rector of the shrine where Carlo’s tomb is, said that his body was discovered “fully integral,” though not intact.

He also spoke of the way that the remains are presented. “For the first time in history we will see a saint dressed in jeans, sneakers, and a sweater,” the rector said. “This is a great message for us; we can feel holiness not as a distant thing but as something very much within everyone’s reach because the Lord is the Lord of everyone.”

Carlo died in 2006 at age 15 from leukemia.

The lead-up to the beatification and the week following will include a variety of events to present Blessed Carlo’s legacy of holiness. Notably, on October 5, his mother will give her testimony, as well as some of Carlo’s close friends.

RESURRECTION
Read more:
Do I believe in the resurrection of the dead?
ACUTIS
Read more:
Miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis given the OK from doctors

 

Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    The young artist and athlete who continues to inspire even after …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the difference between an angel and an archangel?
  4. John Burger
    California forest fire spares Benedictine monastery
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    3 Lessons from the life of St. Wenceslas that we need this fall
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Wish you knew more about angels?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.