12 Spiritual books to help couples pray and learn together

Praying together is one of the best things a couple can do for their marriage, but it can be hard to build this habit. If you’re not used to doing it, praying together regularly might feel intimidating or awkward. Couples might wonder where to even start journeying together spiritually.

One thing that helps a lot is to read a devotional or spiritual work that can guide you in prayer as a couple, and remind you of the vast graces God pours out upon your union. These 12 spiritual works will help you and your spouse pray together, and learn more about each other and the sacrament of marriage. Hopefully reading them will deepen your love and strengthen your relationship.

