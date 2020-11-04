Aleteia logoAleteia logo
Aleteia
Thursday 05 November |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Gomidas Keumurjian
home iconLifestyle
line break icon

Mother refuses “therapeutic” abortion; baby born at 23 weeks survives

Brocreative | Shutterstock

Silvia Lucchetti - published on 11/04/20

The baby girl weighed only 1 lb. at birth, but now she's home and healthy, surrounded by her family's love.

On October 13, the extraordinary story of a mother and her baby girl, born prematurely at only 23 weeks of gestation, was shared by Italian news outlet Avvenire.

The mother, identified only as Jessica, is 27 years old. Before the pregnancy, she was already the mother of two children, Alessandro and Sofia, 6 and 4 years old respectively. This time was more complicated than the previous pregnancies, however, and some doctors suggested she have a therapeutic abortion.

The young mother immediately rejected the proposal. She didn’t believe it was her decision to end her child’s life, and told Avvenire that she was going to accept her baby “with whatever problem” she might have.

Emergency C-section and a one-pound baby

On May 8—the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii—due to a placental abruption, little Nicole Vittoria was born through an emergency cesarean section at the Umberto I Polyclinic in Rome. She weighed just over 1 pound and measured less than 11 inches from head to toe.

Despite being so fragile, she immediately showed a very strong attachment to life, passing from her mother’s womb to the incubator in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). She remained in the NICU for four months. It was an emergency delivery, with risks to both mother and daughter, but their first victory (“vittoria” in Italian, like the name of the little girl) is that everything went well.


BABY

Read more:
Today, preemies have twice the survival rate of 10 years ago

“I knew she would make it”

The second step was to come to terms with the scary statistics: there was little chance of the girl surviving—not even 30%—and even less chance of her making it without suffering brain damage. Nicole was fine, however, and happily an MRI ruled out brain injuries. That difficult start has been crowned by an important milestone: Vittoria reached a weight of 5.5 pounds, an achievement that signaled she was ready to return home.

Finally, the little girl could enjoy kisses and cuddles from her siblings, who were very eager to meet her. Who knows how many drawings and decorations they put together with their dad, Valentino, to celebrate the arrival of their little sister!

“I knew from the beginning that she would make it,” Jessica told Avvenire. “In these months she has always done the opposite of what the medical statistics were saying. That’s why I wanted to call her Nicole Vittoria.” Nicole is derived from Greek and means “victory of the people,” and Vittoria also means “victory,” as mentioned above, and is derived from Latin.

Nicole’s trials and victories

Nicole’s path has been difficult and full of trials from the beginning. She needed to be resuscitated as soon as she was born; she received supplemental oxygen in order to breathe; and lastly, due to a worsening condition, she was intubated and put on a mechanical ventilator for 2 months.

Her mother lists off a variety of complications and afflictions Nicole has suffered, but adds, “Luckily she immediately proved to be a great warrior and a big eater.”

Prayer gave her strength

We can only imagine Jessica’s suffering, her apprehension, her sense of helplessness, and the pain of being with her baby only for a few hours at a time. Coming home and not being able to take her baby with her, looking at the empty crib ready and waiting, the stuffed animals lined up … sighing without losing hope. Preterm birth and NICU stays are often traumatic for parents, and Jessica was no exception.

Like every mother, Jessica did the best she could during those endless months. She held her daughter’s hand for the time allowed—respecting the measures imposed by the pandemic. She tried to transmit all her love, her strength, and her warmth, as well as praying and entrusting her child to God’s care.

“The strength was given to me by prayer, along with the always comforting words of doctors and nurses, especially the reassuring smiles of Dr. Viviana Cardilli who treated Nicole,” she told Avvenire.

WCZEŚNIAK
Kristina Bessolova | Shutterstock

Holding her child for the first time, after one month

After seeing Nicole Vittoria in an incubator for a month, Jessica finally was able embrace her with “kangaroo care” (skin-to-skin contact between the mother and infant). It’s a wonderful, unforgettable memory for her:

The first time they put Nicole in my arms was after a month. She weighed 1.5 lbs … It was as if I had given birth for a second time, since during the birth I was receiving oxygen.

For Nicole Vittoria, there will still be ongoing medical visits and checkups, and probably an operation in her future. Bur for now, she’s at home and doing well. She’s surrounded by her family, who loved her from the beginning without knowing her, or knowing whether she was healthy or sick. The unbreakable love of this family is the real victory!


twins

Read more:
A simple cuddle from his sibling saved this premature baby’s life

Support Aleteia!

If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.

Here are some numbers:

  • 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
  • Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
  • Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
  • Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
  • Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
  • We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)

As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.

Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!

Donate now!
credit cards
Tags:
Inspiring storiesPregnancyPro-life
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Top 10
Pope Audience Wednesday
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: It's not love if it's "only when it's c...
CANDLES
Philip Kosloski
Prayer to entrust the United States to God's ...
CEMETERY
Annabelle Moseley
8 Ways to honor the Holy Souls this November
SOUL'S DAY IN POLAND
Cerith Gardiner
Adopt this beautiful way the Polish honor the...
PADRE PIO
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio's favorite prayer of petition
FALLEN ANGEL,SATAN
Philip Kosloski
Why did Satan rebel against God?
Abrahamic Family House
John Burger
Multi-faith complex to rise where pope and im...
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.