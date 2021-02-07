Aleteia logoAleteia logo
Meet the 107-year-old attending Mass all over the world

LIVING AND LAUGHING WITH LOU

Living and Laughing with Lou | Facebook | Fair Use

Cerith Gardiner - published on 02/07/21

Even at her great age Nancy Stewart is embarking on wonderful spiritual adventures.

At 107 years of age, Nancy Stewart from Ireland is taking her faith to unknown places. While Catholics around the world have embraced the wonders of technology by attending Mass online, the centenarian decided that she’d make the most of the situation by attending live-streamed services in all of Ireland’s 32 counties, as reported in the Irish Post.

Stewart has been isolating with her granddaughter, Louise Coghlan, since March and the duo have been keeping busy by sharing their adventures on social media thanks to the Facebook page “Living and Laughing with Lou” that Louise created for her grandmother.

The pair have been sharing photos of their precious time together, including a recent pic of the ladies displaying their crosses to mark St Brigid’s Day. The feast of the Irish saint also marks an enlargement of the pair’s virtual experience to attend online Mass in countries far and wide.

At her advanced age the great-great-grandmother has received invitations to attend online Masses in New York, Chicago, Rome and London, something she’d never have been able to achieve without the pandemic. And along with her granddaughter she’s planning on adding to her list.

While the virtual Christian travelers are meeting new parishes, they’re also getting a little more out of the church services than the regular online parishioner. After Mass the pair have been phoning the parish priests and talking to them about their homily, giving them a real sense of engagement.

What is truly wonderful about the Irish pair’s tour of the Catholic world is that it’s not only giving them a chance to attend Masses they could only have dreamed of going to, it’s also giving them an opportunity to gain different Catholic insights in the various countries they’re visiting — even if it’s from the comfort of their home.




