Veil with image of Our Lady becomes trend among Catholic brides

More than fashion, it’s an expression of faith and devotion on one of the most important days in a person's life.

A Catholic wedding should have elements that remind us of our faith. Brazilian sales supervisor Leila Morais da Silveira took this very seriously. As soon as she started planning her “big day” she already knew she wanted Our Lady to literally be part of the ceremony.

When she was selecting the style of the dress she would wear on her wedding day, she ordered an unusual accessory from the designer: a long veil with the image of Our Lady of Aparecida, patroness of Brazil.

For her, the veil would be the coronation of a dream and a sign of her great devotion.

“I’m very devoted to Our Lady of Aparecida, as are all my family members. We’ve received so many graces, and feeling that she’s by our side is wonderful! It’s always been a dream of mine to get married… And I know that my husband was a gift from her to me. So, I wanted to somehow show the affection I feel for her at this special moment in my life,” explains Leila.

A dream and a challenge

The bride’s dream was a challenge for the seamstress. In her more than 30 years making wedding dresses, Mrs. Célia Martins had never embroidered the image of Our Lady on a veil. But she and her daughter, Cláudia Martins Braga, who have a workshop in the south of Brazil, were willing to make Leila’s dream come true.

“We’d never done it, so we didn’t even know where to start. But the first thing was to define the size of the image, and make the design in a pattern to apply the embroidery on the tulle of the veil,” explains the stylist.

It took 36 hours to plan and make the veil. And the result couldn’t have been better. The finished veil was 13 feet long. The image of Our Lady of Aparecida stood out with its 6 feet of length and its details in silk threads, flowers, and abundant rhinestones in the crown. Everything was handmade with great precision and attention..