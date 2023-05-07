Pope: Let’s pray the rosary for peace

Pope Francis has noted that tomorrow, we mark a feast celebrated at one of the most fascinating shrines of the world.

Pope Francis noted this May 7 that tomorrow is the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii.

After leading the faithful in the Regina Caeli, the Pope recalled that tomorrow “the traditional Supplication to Our Lady of the Rosary will be raised, in the Shrine which Blessed Bartolo Longo wished to dedicate to peace.”

The Pope encouraged, “In this month of May let us pray the Rosary, asking the Blessed Virgin for the gift of peace, especially for beleaguered Ukraine. May the leaders of nations listen to the desire of the people who suffer and who want peace!”

Below is the text of the Supplication, which includes:

O blessed Rosary of Mary, sweet chain which unites us to God, bond of love which unites us to the angels, tower of salvation against the assaults of hell, safe port in our universal shipwreck, we shall never abandon you. You will be our comfort in the hour of agony: to you the last kiss of our dying life. And the last word from our lips will be your sweet name, O Queen of the Rosary of Pompeii, O dearest Mother, O Refuge of Sinners, O Sovereign Consoler of the Afflicted. Be blessed everywhere, today and always, on earth and in Heaven. Amen.

And the fascinating story of Blessed Bartolo Longo can be read here:

Finally, take a virtual pilgrimage to the Shrine here: