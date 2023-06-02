Doctor, surfer, seminarian, and on his way to sainthood!

The Brazilian doctor-turned-seminarian died in a tragic accident while surfing. He was declared venerable on May 20, 2023.

Holiness should not be something distant from us. Since the start of Pope St. John Paul II’s pontificate, the Church has recognized more saints than ever. This serves to highlight the sanctity present in all ranks of the faithful and to inspire more people to realize that holiness is within the reach of everyone.

In fact, on May 20, the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints recognized the heroic virtues of 9 more people, including priests, nuns, and laity from around the world, thus declaring them venerable. Among them is a young Brazilian, the now-venerable Guido Vidal França Schäffer.

This man has captured the attention of people around the world with his youth, enthusiasm for life, and relatability for young people today, reminiscent of Pier Giorgio Frassati or Chiara Badano.

Soon after the announcement of the decree recognizing his virtues, a social media post with an image of the young man surfing and with the words “Guido Schäffer is now venerable” (in Portuguese) flooded the social networks. In fact, the thousands of shares are just a sample of the love and affection that Brazilians and people around the world feel for the “surfer angel.”