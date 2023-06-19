Choir stuns with version of Mister Rogers’ “It’s You I Like”

The Aeolians of Oakwook University will take you back to your childhood with this popular classic and its timeless and important message.

It’s been over 20 years since the much-loved Fred Rogers passed away. Yet, just a few years before his death, the television host was still on our screens reminding us all just how special each day — and each person — truly is.

While the show might feel a bit dated now, Mister Rogers’ message is just as important today as it was back when he was host. After all, so many people — young and old — are so concerned by outward appearances and material possessions that they forget how important it is to have a kind heart, and to live a life of service.

So, when the Aeolians choir from Oakwood University recently performed a new version of “It’s You I Like,” arranged by award-winning composer David Von Kampen, it made our hearts swell.

The song itself is exactly what kids (and all of us) need to hear today, with its opening lyrics:

It’s you I like,

It’s not the things you wear,

It’s not the way you do your hair

But it’s you I like

The way you are right now,

The way down deep inside you

Not the things that hide you… “



Not only is the choir’s performance exquisite, but the message of the song echoes the objective of the Aeolians, a group founded in 1946, according to the university’s website:

“In everything that the Aeolians do today, service is first. Whether it be sharing in worship during rehearsal or ministering at church; whether it be competing in a world class competition or embracing little children on the mission field, the Aeolians are there to answer the call and to, ‘Do the will of my Father who sent me!‘ Many lives have been touched all over the world by what this choir has done for the last 70 yrs. To God be the Glory!!!”

So, take a few minutes at the start of your week to listen to this beautiful version of the song, and remember to share its message with your family, friends, and neighbors: