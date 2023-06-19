Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Monday 19 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Romuald
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Choir stuns with version of Mister Rogers’ “It’s You I Like”

Ephesus SDA Church - world-renowned Aeolians of Oakwood University

© akwoodaeolians via instagram

Cerith Gardiner - published on 06/19/23

The Aeolians of Oakwook University will take you back to your childhood with this popular classic and its timeless and important message.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

It’s been over 20 years since the much-loved Fred Rogers passed away. Yet, just a few years before his death, the television host was still on our screens reminding us all just how special each day — and each person — truly is.

While the show might feel a bit dated now, Mister Rogers’ message is just as important today as it was back when he was host. After all, so many people — young and old — are so concerned by outward appearances and material possessions that they forget how important it is to have a kind heart, and to live a life of service.

So, when the Aeolians choir from Oakwood University recently performed a new version of “It’s You I Like,” arranged by award-winning composer David Von Kampen, it made our hearts swell.

The song itself is exactly what kids (and all of us) need to hear today, with its opening lyrics:

It’s you I like,
It’s not the things you wear,
It’s not the way you do your hair
But it’s you I like
The way you are right now,
The way down deep inside you
Not the things that hide you… “

Not only is the choir’s performance exquisite, but the message of the song echoes the objective of the Aeolians, a group founded in 1946, according to the university’s website:

“In everything that the Aeolians do today, service is first. Whether it be sharing in worship during rehearsal or ministering at church; whether it be competing in a world class competition or embracing little children on the mission field, the Aeolians are there to answer the call and to, ‘Do the will of my Father who sent me!‘ Many lives have been touched all over the world by what this choir has done for the last 70 yrs. To God be the Glory!!!”

So, take a few minutes at the start of your week to listen to this beautiful version of the song, and remember to share its message with your family, friends, and neighbors:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Aeolians (@oakwoodaeolians)

And if you’re feeling a little nostalgic, click on the video below to see Mister Rogers’ singing the popular song, and reminding us that it’s what’s inside us that counts!

MISTER ROGERS,WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR,FILM
Read more:The 4 essential things Mister Rogers keeps teaching us all
JOANNE ROGERS
Read more:It’s still ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ for Mrs. Rogers
Tags:
EntertainmentInspiring storiesMusic
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.