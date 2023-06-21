Nightbirde tribute choir moves Simon Cowell (and us) to tears

This rousing version of "It's OK" continues to spread Nightbirde's beautiful message to never give up hope.

This season of America’s Got Talent is continuing to impress. While we recently reported on the humble, but electrifying act of the 59-year-old teacher-rockstar John Wines, a choir from Soweto, South Africa, has also inspired us with their beautiful performance.

From the moment the Mzansi Youth Choir took to the stage, it was easy to see that they not only had talent, but also an important message to share.

In fact, the choristers are part of a group that was founded after a carjacking 20 years ago, in which the perpetrators were young people.

After the attack, the victims, shocked by the criminals’ age, decided to reach out a hand of friendship to the country’s underprivileged youth by starting a choir that gives them a platform to share their talents at home and abroad.

Nightbirde inspired from afar

However, when the choir had the opportunity to perform on AGT, they didn’t decide to showcase any old song. They chose to do a rendition of Nightbirde’s personal song,“It’s OK,” that spoke of her battle with cancer and her positive outlook in life. (The singer eventually succumbed to the disease in February 2022.)

The choir explained to the visibly moved panel of judges that they were “inspired and touched by her story,” and that Nighbirde herself “responded so beautifully” when they sent her a previous recording of their version.

One of the singers went on to share that the song “has been such a pillar of strength for us as a choir during difficult times … We want to continue her legacy.”

A message reflecting deep faith in God

Their a cappella rendition, accompanied by some impressive dancing, certainly did a great job in sending a resounding message that even when life’s journey becomes difficult, everything indeed will be “OK” — a message Nightbirde wanted to share that reflected her deep faith in God.

And in continuing to spread this message, the choir not only moved a sometimes tough Simon Cowell to tears, it created a first for the show when the audience themselves got a chance to catapult the choir into the finals with the famous “golden buzzer.”