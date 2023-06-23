Use this prayer if you’re widowed and feeling lonely

"Fill my loneliness with joy and hope and ease my fears for the future."

Did Jesus not say, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Mt 5:4)? This promise gives those who have lost a loved one the right to hope. They can hope for a new encounter with God, hope that Christ will come to live and fill their hearts, hope to live in communion with their deceased loved ones, hope to find new meaning and purpose…

Vatican II, in Gaudium et Spes, notes that widowhood is part of the vocation to marriage:

Widowhood, accepted bravely as a continuation of the marriage vocation, should be esteemed by all.(8)

There are many different paths that can lead to joy and consolation for those who remain in this life after the loss of a spouse or any loved one.

Here’s one example of a prayer a widowed person can pray when they feel lonely and need to encounter the risen Jesus: