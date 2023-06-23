Use this prayer if you’re widowed and feeling lonely

"Fill my loneliness with joy and hope and ease my fears for the future."
Did Jesus not say, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Mt 5:4)? This promise gives those who have lost a loved one the right to hope. They can hope for a new encounter with God, hope that Christ will come to live and fill their hearts, hope to live in communion with their deceased loved ones, hope to find new meaning and purpose…
Vatican II, in Gaudium et Spes, notes that widowhood is part of the vocation to marriage:
Widowhood, accepted bravely as a continuation of the marriage vocation, should be esteemed by all.(8)
There are many different paths that can lead to joy and consolation for those who remain in this life after the loss of a spouse or any loved one.
Here’s one example of a prayer a widowed person can pray when they feel lonely and need to encounter the risen Jesus:
Lord Jesus,
You know the sorrow and pain I endured when my spouse went to our Father’s house.
I beg you to give me the support and comfort I need so much today.
Fill my loneliness with joy and hope and ease my fears for the future.
Like the Virgin Mary who was widowed when Joseph died,
keep my heart pure and give me a clear vision of God’s plan for me.
If it is not good for me to be alone (see Gen 2:18),
grant me the grace of finding again those who will be my helpers here below,
while living in communion with my deceased spouse in the hope of being reunited in eternity.
You, who were compassionate to the widow of Naim (Lk 7:11-16),
have mercy on me and intercede with God the Father
that joy may spring up again in my wounded heart.
Amen.