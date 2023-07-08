Mother has emotional reunion with son after his 16-day coma

A touching video went viral on the internet in late June this year. It shows a mother running urgently to embrace her son, who had just woken up from a coma after 16 days. The boy’s reaction also touched internet users all over the world. The video has already had almost 60 million views on TikTok.

Watch it below:

The story behind the video

The boy’s mother, Tayane Gandra, says that her 8-year-old son Guilherme had a cold that developed into a serious pneumonia. The illness quickly took over his lungs and the boy had to be intubated, as he was already having difficulties breathing. He spent 16 days in a coma.During all that time, Tayane stayed by the boy’s side, praying for his recovery and hoping that he would wake up soon.

On the day she decided to go to sleep at home, Guilherme’s father called asking her to go back to the hospital immediately. The boy had woken up and was calling for his mother!

Tayane, of course, didn’t think twice: she went running back to her son. “Ah, my son, Mommy ran all the way here to get here soon and hug you! You’re our most beautiful miracle. (…) We love you to infinity and beyond,” said Tayane in the post.

The video of the reunion was recorded by her husband and quickly went viral. Moved by the video, many internet users sent messages of affection, faith, and admiration to Guilherme. “The Lord God is powerful and has mercy on intercessory prayer. He healed you, Guilherme! Hallelujah!” one follower exclaimed. “I cried a lot watching this video, but I also thanked God a lot for this MIRACLE. May God continue acting in the life of this little one,” wrote another internet user.

Still fragile, Guilherme made a point of thanking people for the messages, the prayers, and the affection he has received.

Rare disease

Guilherme has epidermolysis bullosa dystrophica, a rare hereditary disease that causes blisters on the skin at the slightest friction or injury. The disease is caused by a genetic abnormality and is characterized by an alteration or absence of collagen, which consequently makes the skin fragile. Children with this condition are sometimes called “butterfly children” because their skin is said to be as delicate as a butterfly’s wing.

The disease demands special care. But the boy is well aware of what he can and cannot do to avoid injury. “Guilherme is a very strong boy. A child of great faith, who has hope for better days,” explains his mother.

Indeed, it is clear that the strength and faith of Guilherme and his family were fundamental for this little warrior to wake up from his coma and thrill the world with this example of love, faith, and resilience.