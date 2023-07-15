Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 15 July |
Saint of the Day: St. Bonaventure
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Fra Angelico’s rare Crucifixion sold for more than $6M

SAN MARCO CONVENT; FRA ANGELICO

Dimitris Kamaras|Flickr|CC BY 2.0

Daniel Esparza - published on 07/15/23

Fra Angelico, born as Guido di Pietro, was an Italian painter of the Early Renaissance period, active during the early Quattrocento. He was beatified in 1982 by Pope John Paul II.

A rare Crucifixion by Fra Angelico just sold, last July 6, for about 6.4 million dollars to an unknown buyer during an auction held at Christie’s, thus setting a record price for the Early Renaissance/Late Medieval Dominican Master.

Fra Angelico, born as Guido di Pietro, was an Italian painter of the Early Renaissance period, active during the early Quattrocento – that is, the first half of the 15th century. He is widely regarded as one of the most significant artists of his time and played a pivotal role in the history of art. Renowned for his exceptional skill in religious painting, particularly in frescoes and altarpieces, all his works share a distinctive serene beauty, harmonious composition, and vibrant colors.

What set Fra Angelico apart was his ability to infuse his paintings with a rather human tenderness while conveying a sense of divine presencea glimpse at his famous Annunciation suffices to prove this case. His works are not only aesthetically pleasing but also emotionally captivating and spiritually compelling, inviting viewers to contemplate the mysteries of faith. His innovative use of color, while still reminding the viewer of typical Byzantine pigments, added a distinctive theological depth to his compositions.

As read in the article published by the National Catholic Register, this Crucifixion “was probably acquired in the early Victorian period by Lord Ashburton at a time of fervent religious revivalism […] But you don’t need to be religious to appreciate the beauty and the raw emotional appeal of this very early work by one of the great pioneers of the Italian Renaissance.”

Fra Angelico was beatified in 1982 by Pope John Paul II.

Tags:
ArtMedievalSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.