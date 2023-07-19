Biden, Pope’s envoy spend 2.5 hours talking Ukraine

White House says they discussed particularly the issue of the "forcibly deported Ukrainian children."

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, a “peacemaker cardinal,” is continuing his special mission from the Pope to try to facilitate peace in Ukraine. After visiting Kyiv and Moscow, he has now spent some 2.5 hours talking with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The meeting started at 5 pm on Tuesday, July 18. Cardinal Zuppi’s time in the States is due to end this July 19.

A statement released by the White House said that President Biden and the Cardinal spoke about “the Holy See’s efforts providing humanitarian aid to address the widespread suffering caused by Russia’s continuing aggression in Ukraine as well as the Vatican’s advocacy for the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children.”

The issue of the children, an estimated 19,000, has been one of the focuses of the Vatican’s efforts. Ukraine’s government says the true number of Ukrainian children in Russia could be much higher.

Cardinal Zuppi brought up the topic during his previous missions to Kyiv (June 5-6) and Moscow (June 28-30).

‘Promote peace in Ukraine’

Cardinal Zuppi traveled to Washington on July 17, along with representatives of the Vatican Secretariat of State. He also met with several members of Congress before meeting with President Biden.

Ahead of his meeting with President Biden, the Cardinal met on Capitol Hill with several members of the US Congress.

The Holy See Press Office had announced on Monday that Cardinal Zuppi would visit Washington to “promote peace in Ukraine.” It has not given any further update after his meetings with Biden and the others.

The cardinal is realistic … do what we can

Vatican News noted that the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre, said Cardinal Zuppi’s mission is to “open a dialogue: to listen and be listened to.”

Speaking Tuesday to Italian media outlets, he said Pope Francis hopes to “contribute to peace, and more specifically to find inroads on humanitarian grounds, particularly with regard to children.”

“The idea is to consider peace, amid the complicated context,” he said. “The Cardinal is very realistic, and we try to do what we can.”

Cardinal-mediator

The Sant’Egidio community, with which Cardinal Zuppi is close, has taken on significant importance under Francis’ pontificate, sometimes being described as a diplomatic arm parallel to that of the Secretariat of State. Within this lay Catholic association committed to ecumenical dialogue and peace work, Cardinal Zuppi, then a simple priest, led an important mediation process in 1992 in Mozambique, then torn by a civil war. Subsequently, he mediated for Sant’Egidio in Tanzania, Cuba, Kosovo, and in the Basque Country in 2017, when members of ETA decided to make him a “moral witness” when they laid down their arms.

Cardinal Zuppi first went to Kyiv from June 5 to 6 and met the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. The prelate then traveled to Moscow from June 28 to 30, where he met Patriarch Kirill; the President’s advisor on international affairs, Yuri Ushakov; and the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has repeatedly stressed that the Holy See’s specific area of commitment would be humanitarian aid. The mission remains delicate, however, with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities refusing “mediation” by the Holy See. Furthermore, the Kremlin has indicated that no agreement has been reached following Cardinal Zuppi’s meetings with Russian political representatives.