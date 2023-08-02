Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 02 August |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Joan of Aza
Aleteia logo
Lifestyle
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Bride wades through flooded church to get to the altar

Bride aisle flooding Philippines

Voice of America via Youtube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 08/02/23

One couple was not going to let a typhoon get in the way of their big day.

When Typhoon Doksuri hit Asia last week, the widespread flooding resulted in many deaths and thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, notably in China.

The Philippines was also badly affected by the torrential downpours with many areas flooded. However, one bride and groom were so determined to say “I do” that the bride waded through water to reach her husband-to-be at the altar.

In the short clip below you can see the bride battling against the floods with the help of her maid of honor. And although her dress would have been drenched, it just didn’t seem to matter.

In fact the ceremony was very heartening in that all the guests arrived at church in their finery — even though it was going to get soaked in the flood water — to support the newlyweds.

The unusual wedding also highlighted what is really important when a couple decides to wed. It’s not about having the beautiful robe, or the picture perfect location, it’s about uniting two people in front of their families as they take the next step in life … in this case a rather wet one!

Hopefully the couple’s unusual start to married life will bring them much love and happiness, and some great footage to share with their loved ones in the years to come.

bride and groom holding hands in a ring
Read more:7 Perfect Bible quotes to prepare you for marriage
Wedding Joy
Read more:Wedding photographer’s question leaves bride in tears (PHOTO)
Tags:
Inspiring storiesMarriagePhilippines
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.