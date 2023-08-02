Bride wades through flooded church to get to the altar

One couple was not going to let a typhoon get in the way of their big day.

When Typhoon Doksuri hit Asia last week, the widespread flooding resulted in many deaths and thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, notably in China.

The Philippines was also badly affected by the torrential downpours with many areas flooded. However, one bride and groom were so determined to say “I do” that the bride waded through water to reach her husband-to-be at the altar.

In the short clip below you can see the bride battling against the floods with the help of her maid of honor. And although her dress would have been drenched, it just didn’t seem to matter.

In fact the ceremony was very heartening in that all the guests arrived at church in their finery — even though it was going to get soaked in the flood water — to support the newlyweds.

The unusual wedding also highlighted what is really important when a couple decides to wed. It’s not about having the beautiful robe, or the picture perfect location, it’s about uniting two people in front of their families as they take the next step in life … in this case a rather wet one!

Hopefully the couple’s unusual start to married life will bring them much love and happiness, and some great footage to share with their loved ones in the years to come.