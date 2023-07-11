Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Benedict
Students singing Irish version of “Hallelujah” is exquisite

Slán Abhaile Hallelujah as Gaeilge

TG Lurgan via Youtube

Cerith Gardiner - published on 07/11/23

These youngsters are learning Gaelic thanks to Leonard Cohen's popular song, and the result is sublime.

Learning a new language can be a little tricky, but there are some methods of doing so that provide students with a lot of entertainment and some impressive linguistic skills.

This is just the case for young people trying to learn Gaelic at the Colaiste Lurgan in Ireland. In fact, every summer teens attend the language school in the Inverin Gaeltacht of County Galway to combine their musical and Gaelic talents through song.

In the summer of 2018, the singers learned to sing “Slán Abhaile” — or “Hallelujah” for us non-Irish speakers — and the result is incredibly moving.

If you take a few minutes to listen to the song, you’ll not only learn how to say “hallelujah” in Gaelic yourself, but you’ll also see how the famous song has its very own Irish touch, with some students adding a rhythm typical to the Emerald Isle.

