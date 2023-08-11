Cancer ward marriage: “Healing starts with the soul”

A special wedding took place at the beginning of July at the National Cancer Institute in Gliwice, Poland.

It was in an unusual hospital setting — at the Polish National Cancer Institute’s Center for Diagnosis and Treatment of Breast Diseases — that Dorothy and Christopher got married. The couple had decided to say the sacramental “I do” to each other while Dorothy was in treatment for cancer.

“Healing has to start from the soul”

They’ve been together for 21 years, have a 7-year-old son, and considered themselves a mature and conscientious couple. “God is important in their lives, and healing has to start from the soul. So, it’s high time for the sacramental ‘I do,'” reads the announcement from the medical facility.

Dorothy is awaiting surgery. She passed through several cancer centers before being brought to the Breast Diagnostic and Treatment Center. Representatives of the hospital said on social media that it was only at their facility that the woman felt fully cared for. At the institute, she felt she had the space and support to not only receive treatment, but also to get married.

“Oncological disease often leads to important life decisions, to changes, to reevaluations, to doing things that had been postponed,” said a press release from the National Cancer Institute.

Sacramental “I do” in the hospital ward

The wedding ceremony took place in the hospital’s common room. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the institution, including Dr. Michal Jarzab, the head of the department, as well as by a small circle of family and friends.

The sacrament of marriage was administered by the institute’s chaplain, Fr. Bogdan Nieć. The supervising nurse, Anna Tkocz, enthusiastically helped to decorate the common room. Also in attendance was a musician who played the violin for the couple.

“May all the positive emotions and warm feelings that accompanied the bride and groom on the day of their nuptials be lasting and always alive. Dorothy, Christopher — please accept our wishes for good health, love, mutual respect and many, many happy years on the road together,” employees of the Gliwice hospital wrote on social media.

“Everyone is praying for you”

Internet users, who could not hide their emotion, also rushed to congratulate the newlyweds.

“Congratulations! Have a peaceful journey together!” “Where there is God, there is true love. (…) Remember, after every storm the sun always comes out.” “All the best and much health, and may your dreams come true!” These and similar comments abound. We join them in wishing health to Dorothy and many more happy years to the couple.