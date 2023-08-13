NBA legend Derek Fisher to coach Catholic high school

The 5-time NBA champ, who's coached in the NBA and WNBA, will bring his skills to Crespi Carmelite High School to bring up the future of the sport.

Imagine walking into the locker room on your first day of basketball practice and finding out you’re about to be coached by a legend of the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s exactly what awaits the students of Crespi Carmelite High School, in LA, who will be taught to shoot hoops by none other than Derek Fisher in the fall.

Fisher, whom fans affectionately refer to as “D-Fish,” has had an illustrious career on the court, winning 5 NBA championships with the LA Lakers. Alongside Hall of Famers like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Fisher won back-to-back-to-back in 2000, 2001, and 2002, coming back to the team in 2007 to secure two more championship rings in 2009 and 2010.

Since he retired as a player, Fisher has taken up coaching, becoming Head Coach of the New York Knicks from 2014 – 2016. Unfortunately, he was ousted from the Knicks after a monumentally bad season in 2016, moving on to coach in the WNBA for the LA Sparks. Now, he’s headed to the high school leagues to teach the next generation of ball players in the Mission League, one of the most competitive in high school basketball.