NBA legend Derek Fisher to coach Catholic high school

Derek Fisher and wife

Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

J-P Mauro - published on 08/13/23

The 5-time NBA champ, who's coached in the NBA and WNBA, will bring his skills to Crespi Carmelite High School to bring up the future of the sport.

Imagine walking into the locker room on your first day of basketball practice and finding out you’re about to be coached by a legend of the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s exactly what awaits the students of Crespi Carmelite High School, in LA, who will be taught to shoot hoops by none other than Derek Fisher in the fall. 

Fisher, whom fans affectionately refer to as “D-Fish,” has had an illustrious career on the court, winning 5 NBA championships with the LA Lakers. Alongside Hall of Famers like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Fisher won back-to-back-to-back in 2000, 2001, and 2002, coming back to the team in 2007 to secure two more championship rings in 2009 and 2010. 

Since he retired as a player, Fisher has taken up coaching, becoming Head Coach of the New York Knicks from 2014 – 2016. Unfortunately, he was ousted from the Knicks after a monumentally bad season in 2016, moving on to coach in the WNBA for the LA Sparks. Now, he’s headed to the high school leagues to teach the next generation of ball players in the Mission League, one of the most competitive in high school basketball. 

Crespi is a school that’s serious about its sports and has produced several NBA players of note, including D’Anthony “Shake” Milton of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brandon Williams of the Portland Trail Blazers, and London Perrantes, formerly of the Virginia Cavaliers. With Fisher’s NBA experience, connections, and know-how, this is expected to be the team to watch for future NBA prospects. 

According to Crutch Points, Crespi Athletic Director Brian Bilek said that the school is “honored” and “excited” for Fisher’s arrival. He noted that Fisher “brings to Crespi his strong work ethic, leadership and discipline that are rooted in his Christian faith.”

Fisher also related his excitement for the new position. He said in an official statement: 

“My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi family. Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes.”

