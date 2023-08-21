Youth is no obstacle to holiness, as these young people demonstrate.

The Church venerates saints of all ages, including the very young. There are Servants of God who have led ordinary lives in extraordinary ways from all walks of life, born in different contexts and cultures. They all have one thing in common: a love for Christ that takes shape in heroic virtue.

Let’s listen to these young men and women — some of whom were included as patron saints of this year’s World Youth Day in Lisbon — who have much to teach today’s youth.

