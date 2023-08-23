Go to Marian shrines, urges Pope

There, you can place your difficulties in the hands of your Mother, and take in her comfort and peace.

Pope Francis is encouraging the faithful to visit Marian shrines, since in these places of pilgrimage we can “lay the difficulties of life in the hands of the Virgin Mary.”

There, speaking in our “mother tongue,” Mary will “comfort us and help us find peace of heart,” the Pope said.

The Holy Father said this in greeting various language groups at the end of the general audience of August 23, which he dedicated to the excellent evangelization efforts of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

He particularly noted the feast of Our Lady of Częstochowa, which is August 26.

“May she to whom the faithful make pilgrimage as to the home of their beloved mother be a model for you in humbly listening to and meditating on the words of Jesus Christ,” he invited.