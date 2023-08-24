The actor's latest movie, 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,' is released for streaming tomorrow.

The actor Adam Sandler is well known for his comedy roles in movies such as The Wedding Singer and Blended. And a common thread in his films is seeing family and relationships take center stage.

As of August 25, fans of the 56-year-old’s work will yet again see him star in a coming of age movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which will be streamed on Netflix.

The movie follows a young teen, Stacy Friedman, as she prepares to make her all-important Bat Mitzvah.

Typical of Sandler films, his latest role sees him tackle the highs and lows of family life when things don’t quite go according to plan. However, perhaps adding more relatability to this particular movie, the funnyman is starring alongside his two real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny.

And as well as his own children, Sandler’s wife, Jackie, plays in the movie, too. However, she plays the mom of Stacy Friedman’s best friend, Lydia, who is at the heart of all the problems.

Whether or not you are a fan of the actor’s work, there is something very endearing when a dad spends time — and even lots of money, as Sandler is the co-producer — in creating a movie that allows his family to shine, brings them together, and addresses issues that so many parents of teens can appreciate.

In the trailer below you can get an idea of what the movie is all about, and when Sandler states that his “daughter is growing up so fast,” you can’t help but think he’s speaking from the heart.