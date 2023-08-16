Father-daughter team use coffee power to help the homeless

The Campbells love their java, but they are also dedicated to helping the vulnerable. Here's how they combined their passions.

There’s something beautiful about the father-daughter bond, especially if it’s used to help those in need. This is just the case for Caitlin Campbell and her father, Ross.

The pair has a joint passion for coffee. As Caitlin pointed out to The Star:

Coffee is a drink that creates community. People come together in a central place and come together out of a shared love for it. I noticed how much life happens at a coffee shop, from job interviews to dates, to forming new friendships.”

When her father became fed up with his usual take-out coffee places, he decided to learn how to roast his own beans. Caitlin then joined him in his efforts, and it was the beginning of a very fruitful journey.

“This became something Caitlin and I did together in our spare time as we got deeper and deeper into creating quality coffee. The first batches we roasted were a bit rough, but we ultimately settled on a roast profile that our friends and family loved and continued to request,” Ross shared, as reported in The Canadian.

Supporting the homeless

However, the duo also shared a love for helping those less fortunate. In fact, Ross had been speaking out for better support for the homeless. The next, logical step was to combine coffee and support for those without a home.

As Ross explained:

I knew that coffee was one of the most widely consumed beverages in Canada and we knew that if we could bring high-quality artisan roasted coffee to the market, we could use our community’s passion for quality coffee to benefit the homeless.”

The Campbells united coffee lovers in their community through Street Brew, allowing people to stop and pick up their favorite beverage with some of the profits going towards ending homelessness.

Coffee and smiles: A perfect blend

Although COVID-19 disrupted their plans for a while, this did not stop them from finding the perfect quality blend to entice their customers to visit their trailer and pick up a hot brew from the cheery team.