These are great reminders to us all to have faith in God's plan for us, whatever obstacles come our way.

After a number of years in the making, the incredible real-life story of Rickey Hill, who battled a degenerative spinal disease to play Major League Baseball, is depicted in the movie The Hill, released Friday.

Throughout the movie it is hard to not be in awe of Rickey’s tenacity. No matter the obstacles he was confronted with — and there were many! — he never, ever, gives up. After all, young Rickey believed God gave him a talent for a reason, and as the movie shows, he was not wrong.

The film is a testimony to faith, family, and sports that will leave viewers cheering from their seats. But it also sends a resounding message of hope, that whatever trials and tribulations we go through in life, we can overcome them.

The movie, starring Dennis Quaid as Rickey’s preacher father, James Hill, is full of inspiring quotes, many from Scripture. But there’s also a fair few that come from Rickey and his father. We thought we’d share some of our favorites.

Here are 8 quotes to inspire you if you’re facing your own battles, no matter how great they may be.

1

Sometimes doing God’s work takes the sacrifices of the Apostles.

The Hills lose their home when the congregation don’t appreciate being told not to smoke in church.

2

If your legs have failed you, God’s going to give you wings to fly.

James Hill is trying to encourage his son when he’s struggling with his leg braces.

3

They shall run and not be weary.

A young Rickey is looking at his baseball cards and reflecting on his own desire to play.

4

When the good Lord shuts a door, he opens a window.

Rickey’s grandmother reminds the family to always hope after they have some good news.

5

I am David taking down Goliath.

Rickey is in full fighting spirit when he defies his medical condition.

6

God don’t make mistakes. I feel his perfection guiding me when I swing that bat. I bear witness to his power when the ball sails to the backfield fence.

Rickey shares with his father the reason he believes he is meant to play baseball, despite his father’s refusal to let him play.

7

In his perfection He handed me two gifts — preaching with fire and playing by the power of his hand. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Again, Rickey shares God’s influence in his talent.

8

He that honors me, He I will honor.

A reminder that God is always on our side.