Honeymooners attend WYD in Lisbon … in wedding attire!

Polish couple Gabrielle and Julien went to the WYD in Lisbon for their honeymoon and took part in the concluding Mass while wearing their wedding outfits!

With nearly 1.5 million young people from all over the world, the 2023 World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon will be remembered and cherished as a powerful moment of faith and universality. And Gabrielle, 24, and Julien, 26, won’t disagree!

This young Polish couple got married in the summer and decided to celebrate their union in style by going on their honeymoon to the WYD in Lisbon. According to a tweet from the event’s official X account in Portuguese, it’s the couple’s third WYD.