Saint of the Day: Bl. Mary of the Apostles
Honeymooners attend WYD in Lisbon … in wedding attire!

Bérengère de Portzamparc - published on 09/05/23

Polish couple Gabrielle and Julien went to the WYD in Lisbon for their honeymoon and took part in the concluding Mass while wearing their wedding outfits!

With nearly 1.5 million young people from all over the world, the 2023 World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon will be remembered and cherished as a powerful moment of faith and universality. And Gabrielle, 24, and Julien, 26, won’t disagree!

This young Polish couple got married in the summer and decided to celebrate their union in style by going on their honeymoon to the WYD in Lisbon. According to a tweet from the event’s official X account in Portuguese, it’s the couple’s third WYD.

A new tradition?

Gabrielle and Julien are not the first newlyweds to attend a World Youth Day, of course. It seems to be something of a tradition among certain couples who are married around the time of the event. Another couple from Kansas City also attended Lisbon’s WYD as part of their honeymoon. Popes frequently speak of the importance of the marriage at the event — including some powerful words on the meaning of the sacrament by Pope Benedict XVI at the 2011 World Youth Day in Madrid.

Meaningful attire

To really mark the occasion and receive a special blessing during this unique moment in their lives, Gabrielle and Julien packed their wedding outfits. For the Pope’s closing Mass in Tejo Park, Gabrielle wore her pretty white lace dress, and Julien an elegant suit. The result is a magnificent photo full of meaning.

The message sent by this photo transcends borders thanks to these two young people’s commitment to marriage and faith. WYD has definitely not finished bearing fruit!

