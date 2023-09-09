Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 09 September
Saint of the Day: St. Peter Claver
This priest thinks you can take God’s silence as a compliment: Here’s why

studiostoks | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/09/23

Fr. David Michael Moses explains what we should consider when we feel God isn't hearing us.

It’s difficult when you reach out to God and you can’t hear His response. You might feel that among all the prayers being said, yours are going unanswered. However, Fr. David Michael Moses explains in the brief video below why you should never stop reaching out to Jesus.

In the video, Fr. David Michael uses a passage from Scripture to explain how Jesus hears us when we call out for help, but He might not necessarily answer straight away. And the young priest gives a plausible explanation, which we’ll leave you to discover!

And, in fact, Fr. David Michael goes on to equate God’s silence with His desire to hear from you, to construct a meaningful relationship. As he points out: “Jesus doesn’t just love you, he likes you.” When we like people, we want to hear from them.

If you think about it, this would be the case with any parent and their child. We love to hear from our kids. And if we build a strong relationship with them, and listen to their issues properly, we can respond at the right time with the appropriate solution.

To discover more, take a few minutes to listen to the wise words of Fr. David Michael.

FaithPrayerSocial Media
