Prayer to be lifted up like St. Joseph of Cupertino

While God may not lift you up physically to heaven, he may draw you closer to himself in a spiritual way.

St. Joseph of Cupertino is well-known for his miraculous levitations, flying through the air in a spiritual ecstasy.

Few saints were ever granted such a heavenly experience and none of them ever asked for such a grace.

However, we can be inspired by such a miraculous extension of God’s powerful hand and ask God to be spiritually lifted up above our own earthly desires and be brought closer to him.

The collect prayer for the feast of St. Joseph of Cupertino perfectly summarizes this desire and can be for us an inspiring prayer.