Lifestyle
Use this power-up prayer for those gloomy days

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/19/23

If the change in season makes you feel a little glum, don't fret; help is at hand with this energizing prayer.

With summer coming to an end, you might be dreading those darker autumn days and more inclement weather. It can become really hard to get out of bed in the morning, get reluctant kids out of their beds, and face the day feeling invigorated.

Of course, weather can have a serious effect on how we feel mentally. In fact Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, in which sufferers can feel depressed during seasonal changes — especially in fall and winter — has become more universally recognized by medical professionals over the years.

While there is light treatment, psychotherapy, and medication that can help those who suffer from SAD, those who are in need of a little more motivation and energy to get out from under those bed covers can also turn to prayer.

This prayer from Catholics & Bible is a great example of shifting the focus on to feeling not only gratitude for the new day, but also on fulfilling God’s plans for us.

Tender and compassionate God, thank You for this new day and the blessings You have bestowed in my life. Thank You for the opportunities that each day brings. I know tomorrow is not promised, so help me approach each day with kindness and grace. Lord, I know You have a plan and purpose for my life, so help me discover what it is.

Give me strength, courage and wisdom to overcome any obstacle that may keep me from pursuing and fulfilling Your purpose. Direct my path with Your glorious light and guide me to make the right choices. Help me approach every situation or task with a positive mindset, trusting You will make all things right, even when things seem out of control. I pray for Your guidance and protection as I live one day at a time. Thank You for all that you have done for me and for the good things that are yet to come. In the mighty name of Jesus, I pray.

Amen.

