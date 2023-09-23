Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 23 September
Saint of the Day: St. Pio of Pietrelcina
See the love of five girls praying to the Virgin Mary

Cerith Gardiner - published on 09/23/23

The photo of the youngsters is captivating and reminds us of the importance of making Mary accessible.

A beautiful image has been shared by Jose Kurian on Facebook, and it captures everything that is beautiful about our faith.

The photo of five young girls praying before a statue of Mary is almost mesmerizing. The youngsters are not only delightful with their hands in perfect praying position, but there’s also a genuine look of reverence on their faces — with a special mention of what seems to be the youngest girl, second on the left, who is so focused on her prayers at such a young age.

Making Mary accessible

Something that does stand out about the picture is how the statue of the Blessed Virgin is perfectly sized. With the girls being able to almost tower above her, she becomes relatable and approachable.

This is something definitely worth considering if you wish to have a statue of Mary in your own homes. While many adult Catholics are understandably drawn to giant statues of Mary or Jesus that are larger than life, for children these smaller statues can really become part of the family.

Of course, the one thing that also stands out from the photo is how important it is to introduce children to the Blessed Mother from the youngest years, and to encourage them to pray to her. They can feel the comfort of her watching over them, which is always reassuring at any age.

