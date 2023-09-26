The former soccer star, Ronaldo Nazario, has married in church just a fortnight after being baptized Catholic.

On September 12 the former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario shared the news that he’d been baptized in the Catholic Church. And now, just a fortnight later, he’s back in church wearing white again to partake in the sacrament of marriage.

There’s no doubt that the legendary soccer player has had a colorful past when it comes to relationships. But hopefully this time, with a renewed faith in God, this union will last a lifetime.

News of the nuptials was shared on social media by the new Mrs. Nazario, 33-year-old Celina Locks, and Ronaldo on their respective social media accounts. And what is heartening to see is that the newlyweds were happy to share the religious side of their wedding.

(In many countries, the sacramental wedding and the legal ceremony are two entirely different events, as priests are not given the right to officiate the union from the point of view of the government. Couples might choose to have a small gathering before a judge and then a bigger day at church.)